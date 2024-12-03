Naruto The Symphonic Experience Orchestra Concert Goes on Tour in N. America

Performances around U.S., Canada begin on February 28 in Evansville, IN

GEA Live, Un Pour Tous Productions, RoadCo Entertainment, and Viz Media announced on Tuesday that the Naruto The Symphonic Experience orchestral concert will begin its first North American tour on February 28, 2025 in Evansville, IN. The concert features songs and themes set to a two-hour subtitled film by Julien Vallespi and Quentin Benayoun from the first 220 episodes of the original Naruto anime. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

The tour dates are pictured below for performances in the U.S. and Canada:

The concert series debuted in France in 2022, and it went on tour in Europe in 2023.

The Naruto Shippūden Symphonic Experience , based on the Naruto Shippūden anime, launched in France on October 25-27.

Masashi Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Source: Press release