Cells at Work!'s Akane Shimizu Launches New Short Manga on January 7

New action manga titled Yellow Flame

The January 2025 issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Akane Shimizu ( Cells at Work! ) will launch a new short manga titled Yellow Flame in the magazine's next issue on January 7. The magazine describes the manga with the themes of "special powers, China, and intense action."

Image via Good! Afternoon © Kodansha, Akane Shimizu

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , Cells at Work! Lady , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

Several other spinoffs exist such as Kae Hashimoto 's Hataraku Saibō Illegal ( Cells at Work! Illegal ), Yū Maeda 's Hataraku Saibō Muscle ( Cells at Work! Muscle ), Choko Aozora and Meku Kaire 's Hataraku Saibō Neko ( Cells at Work! Cat ), and Koma Warita and Ryō Kuji 's Hataraku Saibō Okusuri ( Cells at Work! Medicine ).

The original Cells at Work! manga and Cells at Work! Code Black are inspiring a live-action film that adapts both manga in one story. The film will open in Japan on December 13.