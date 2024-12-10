11th Shimajirō Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Cast, Theme Song, March 14 Debut

The official website for Eiga Shimajirō Shimajirō to Yūki no Uta (Shimajirō the Movie: Shimajirō and the Song of Courage), the 11th anime film of Benesse Corporation 's Shimajirō franchise , began streaming a trailer for the film on Tuesday. The trailer reveals the film's additional cast and March 14 opening date, and it reveals and previews the film's theme song "Yūki no Uta" (Song of Courage) by Atsuko Ono.

The cast includes Fairouz Ai as Miley, Kōichi Yamadera as Gorinosuke, and the Nankai Candies comedy duo's Ryōta Yamasato as Pepe.

Previously announced cast members include Omi Minami , Miki Takahashi , Takumi Yamazaki , Masami Suzuki , Kikuko Inoue , Chafūrin, and Minoru Inaba .

The story centers on Miley, a young white tiger who is offered the lead role of Captain Hat by an acting troupe. Miley has no confidence in herself, so Shimajirō comes up with a plan to encourage her. Suddenly, they are sucked into a magical bag, and must embark on an adventure in the world within the bag.

Eiga Shimajirō Miracle-jima no Nanairo Carnation (Shimajirō the Movie: The Rainbow Carnation of Miracle Island), the franchise 's 10th film, opened in Japan on March 8.

The original Shima Shima Tora no Shimajirou television anime aired in Japan from 1993 to 2008. The sequel Hakken Taiken Daisuki! Shimajirō aired from 2008 to 2010 and continued under the new title Shimajirō Hesoka from April 2010 to March 2012. The Shimajirō no Wow! anime and variety series premiered in 2012, and was nominated in the Animation category of the International Emmy Kids Awards in October 2015. Eiga Shimajirō: Mahō no Shima no Daibōken (Shimajirō the Movie: Great Adventure on Magic Island), the franchise 's first full-length, all-animation film, opened in Japan in March 2018.