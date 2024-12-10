Tasokare Hotel Anime's Trailer Reveals Ending Song, January 8 TV Debut

Anime to stream in over 100 territories on, It's Anime, Tubi,, others

The staff for the television anime of SEEC 's Tasokare Hotel mobile game debuted a new trailer on Tuesday. The trailer announces the anime's ending theme song "Twilight" by Rib , and the anime's January 8 television premiere date.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8. The anime will stream outside Japan on Amazon Prime Video , It's Anime YouTube Channel, Tubi, Plex App, Anime Onegai , TVING, bilibili , Anime Key, and other services in over 100 countries and areas.

The project's staff also announced on Tuesday that the game will inspire both a stage play and a webtoon. The stage play will run at the Hikosen Theater in Ueno, Tokyo from April 24 to May 4. The webtoon will launch at comipo and DLsite comipo. Tuesday's announcement notes that the webtoon is available only in Japan "at this point."

The anime had an advance screening of the first three episodes on December 10 at Animate Theater in Tokyo.

It's Anime! describes the anime adaptation's story:

"TASOKARE HOTEL" is a hotel that is engulfed in twilight all day long, with no distinction between day and night. It exists as a place between life and death, where souls unable to decide whether to move on to the afterlife or return to the present world can rest their wings. The protagonist, Neko Tsukahara, wanders into "TASOKARE HOTEL" without remembering who she is or why she's there. Guided by the hotel staff, she is led to her room. "There should be items related to the customer's memories in the room. These might serve as clues to help the customer regain their memories." While searching for a way to return to the present world and remembering who she is, she encounters a certain incident...

The anime stars:

Kōsuke Kuremizu is directing the anime at PRA . Yūko Hariba ( Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! film's animation director and costume designer) is in charge of character and costume design, and is also one of the chief animation directors. Other chief animation directors include Minefumi Harada , Yuki Yabuta , and Fumiya Uehara .

Additional staff includes:

Kayoko Yoshizawa is performing the anime's opening theme song "TASOKARE."

The game's original author Benoma Ray and concept creator SEEC stated that the anime version incorporates "developments that add unique charm only possible in this medium," and that they have "crafted a work that will bring new surprises and emotions even to fans of the original [game]."

The Tasokare Hotel game launched for iOS and Android in 2017 and has over 1.1 million downloads worldwide. A remake with new elements and features titled Tasokare Hotel Re:newal launched for iOS and Android in Japan in December 2022, and the remake game's Steam version launched in Japan on January 23.

The Tasokare Hotel -Tsubomi- smartphone game is currently in development. The game is a sequel adventure game with a new protagonist and characters, new story, and revamped game system.

Source: Press release