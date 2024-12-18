Kei Sasuga's Tokyo R.I.P. Manga Ends

Ending wraps-up story that was not completed to Sasuga's satisfaction

Image via Kei Sasuga's Twitter account © Kei Sasuga, DeNA

announced on X/Twitter on Friday that theirmanga would end in its 22nd chapter published on Saturday. The manga creator stated that the ending is a wrap-up of the story that was not completed to their satisfaction.

Sasuga launched the manga in DeNA 's Manga Box app on March 23. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 30.

The story follows Sou Kanbara and his siblings, who make a living as exorcists despite their lack of spiritual power. This all changes when Sou's powers are awakened by an encounter with the spirit of a girl at a love hotel.

Sasuga launched the Issho ni Kurashite Iidesuka? manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's third volume on September 19.

Sasuga wrote the " Koinaka Gaihi Desu!! " (It's a Secret Love Affair!!) one-shot manga in Grand Jump magazine in October 2022. It was Sasuga's first work in a Shueisha publication.

Sasuga launched the Domestic Girlfriend manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014, and ended it in June 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 28th and final compiled book volume in August 2020.

Crunchyroll posted chapters of the Domestic Girlfriend manga in English as they debuted in Japan. Kodansha Comics also released the manga digitally, and debuted the 28th volume in English in February 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for streaming and home video release, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also began streaming the anime after the first four episodes had aired. HIDIVE produced an English dub for the anime.