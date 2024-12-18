Pokémon's monpoké Brand Gets Short Anime Series in Japan on February 19

The official X/Twitter account for Pokémon 's baby brand monpoké revealed on Wednesday that it will get a short anime series in Japan starting on February 19, and started streaming the music video of its theme song titled "Hajimemashite, Atsumeyō." (Nice to Meet You, Let's Gather Together.).

The short anime will have 10 five-minute episodes that will stream on the Pokémon Kids TV Japan YouTube channel. The first two episodes will stream on February 19, and a new episode will stream every Wednesday, thereafter. Reiko Yoshida ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series ) is writing the short anime's script, and Fanworks is in charge of animation.

The short anime tells the story of Pikachu arriving at an island with beautiful forests and sparkling sandy beaches called Monpoké island. There, Pikachu meets other Pokémon and they live fun-filled days of playing and going on adventures.

The Pokémon Company launched the Fun Times on monpoké Island web series internationally on YouTube in April as part of its global launch of the "monpoké" brand. The web series includes short videos intended for parents to introduce their children to the world of Pokémon .

The series and brand were previously exclusive to Asia, but are extending the availability to additional markets. The brand includes licensed merchandise and books featuring Pokémon like Pikachu, Dedenne, and Smeargle.

The company is collaborating with French luxury childrenswear label Bonpoint to release clothing for toddlers along with a skincare line. The company is also collaborating with book publisher Scholastic to release picture books for sale in the U.S. and Canada, and to the U.K at a later date.

The Pokémon Company launched the monpoké merchandise brand in March 2019.

The monpoké brand has previously collaborated with established babywear and maternity designers at Inujirushi, Nanoblock toymaker Kawada, baby product maker Combi Corporation, SEGA Toys, and stuffed animal manufacturer Sekiguchi.

