The Blue Wolves of Mibu Manga Gets Stage Play Next April

Show to run April 11 - 20 in Tokyo, April 25 - 27 in Kyoto

Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's The Blue Wolves of Mibu ( Ao no Miburo or Blue Miburo ) manga is getting a stage play adaptation in April. The show will run from April 11 to April 20 at EX Theater Roppongi in Tokyo, and from April 25 to April 27 at the Kyoto Theater in Kyoto.

The cast includes:

Tsubokura as Nio

Hayate Iijima as Okita Sōji

Rita Aizawa as Saitō Hajime

Naoya Iwaki as Kondō Isami

Shuya Sunagawa as Serizawa Kamo

Yuki Sakurai as Harada Sanosuke

Hikaru Takihara as Tarou Tanaka

Haruki Naruse as Kikuchiyo

Seiji Shinya as Seto

Megumi Wakabayashi as Grandma

Yashiro Takuya as Ayame

Daiya Hayakawa as Kyoshiro

Masafumi Yokoyama as Naozumi Kyohachi

Tatsuhiro Honma, Yuki Kakikawa, Momotaro Sakae , Hiroo Akiyama, Keita Wada, Kenta Tanoue, Takuya Kinohana, and Nao Kubodera will also appear in the play.

Daisuke Nishida is writing and directing.

Image courtesy of YTV © Tsuyoshi Yasuda, KODANSHA/ “Blue Miburo” Production Committee.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of Days shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

licensed the manga in English under the title, and it describes the story:

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 14th compiled book volume on July 17.

The anime premiered on October 19, and airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EST) on the YTV and NTV channels, as well as on their affiliates. The series will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. YTV screened the world premiere at this year's Anime Expo event in July. The anime held an advance screening in Japan on October 9 at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas in Tokyo.



Sources: Blue Miburo stage play's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie