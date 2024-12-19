merryhachi's It's All Your Fault Manga Nears End

Image via Amazon © merryhachi, Shueisha

It’s All Your Fault

The January 2025 issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga is nearing its end.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will release it in sometime between February and March 2025. Yen Press describes the manga:

Shiho is a troublemaking otaku aiming to create the most perfectly accurate costumes. Yotogi is a popular cosplayer with over 200,000 followers who is known for her revealing outfits. These girls are like fire and ice, clashing as they strive to become superstars in the world of cosplay !!

merryhachi launched the manga in Ultra Jump in June 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 19.

merryhachi launched the Love to Lie Angle manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2014 and ended the series in April 2020. The ninth and final volume shipped in Japan in June 2020. Digital Manga Publishing published the first volume of the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

