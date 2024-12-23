N LITE's 'Afro-Anime' Film MFINDA Gets Manga Adaptation

Multimedia company N LITE revealed on Friday that it will release the first volume of MFINDA : The Manga , the adaptation of its MFINDA "AFRIME" or "afro-anime," in 2025. The manga will have three volumes, and will be written by Christiano Terry , with art direction from MFINDA creator Patience Lekien , and illustrated by visual artist Tom Lintern. The manga will be produced in collaboration with a Japanese manga planning and inking team from D'Art Shtajio and Sakura Phoenix K.K. The manga will be available in Japan and the U.S., and more details will be announced at a later date.

The manga aims to give fans a peek into the world of MFINDA before the anime film's release.

MFINDA tells the story of a young girl, Odi, who is transported into the past where she joins another young girl, Nasambi. They must venture into the MFINDA and confront evil spirits to reclaim the Nkisi if she has any hope of returning home.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon 's JuVee Productions is partnering with N LITE for the MFINDA film. Davis, Tennon, JuVee's head of film Melanie Clark , Genco, Inc. 's Tarō Maki , and GKIDS 's Eric Beckman are executive producers.

MAPPA 's Masao Maruyama ( In This Corner of the World , Tokyo Godfathers producer, Summer Wars planner) is producing MFINDA . Gisaburō Sugii ( Touch , Jack to Mame no Ki , Night on the Galactic Railroad , Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie ) is directing. Arthell Isom ( D'Art Shtajio ) is co-directing.

U.S. animation producer and distributor GKIDS is a coproduction partner.

Christiano Malik Terry, founder of N LITE , also leads N LITE Japan with Shin Koyamada ( The Last Samurai, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior ) and Shigeru Igari (former CEO of Atlus ). N LITE is producing MFINDA in Japan. Donald H. Hewitt ( Spirited Away 's English screenplay), Mika Abe ( Forest of Piano , and MFINDA creator Patience Lekien are writing the screenplay. The production credits Lekien and Terry with the story.

N LITE aims to bring black and indigenous stories in partnership with global creators. AFRIME, or afro-anime, is its hand-drawn 2D animation. The company plans to produce AFRIME films and television series. N LITE Japan is working on upcoming projects based on anime and manga IP.



