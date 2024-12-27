Neko Works, Good Smile Company Reveal Nekopara Sekai Connect PC, Smartphone Game

Game slated for release in Japanese in spring 2026 with English release planned to follow

Neko Works and Good Smile Company revealed the Nekopara Sekai Connect game for PC and smartphones on Friday. The game is slated for release in spring 2026.

Neko Works is credited for the production and editorial supervision, and Good Smile Company is credited for production and distribution. Yostar is credited for publicity cooperation. The game will release in Japanese only initially, but there are plans for a release in English and Simplified Chinese after the Japanese release.

Yui Sakakibara is performing the opening theme song "Nekopara Iten."

The game is commemorating the 10th anniversary of the franchise.

Yostar announced in 2019 it planned to release the Nekopara Iten smartphone game, but that game is now canceled. The characters that were planned to appear in that game will instead appear in Nekopara Sekai Connect .

Sekai Project announced in July it is releasing a remaster of the Nekopara game series. The releases will feature updated character sprites and full HD support. Nekopara Vol 1 was originally slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2024 with later volumes releasing in 2025.

NEKOPARA After – La Vraie Familie , which was originally announced at Anime Expo 2022 as a DLC for Nekopara Vol. 4 , will now be a standalone release. Sekai Project will release the game in 2025.

Sekai Project previously ran a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to fund an original video anime ( OVA ) based on the game franchise. The OVA launched on Steam in December 2017. The Kickstarter campaign also funded a 12-minute OVA of the prequel game as a stretch goal.

The game series inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2020 and ran for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with both English subtitles and an English dub.