Our Fake Marriage Manga & Rosé Spinoff Manga Both End in 2025

Usokon

Our Fake Marriage

Manga creator reported on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday that the manga and the spinoff manga will both end this year. The 99th issue of the digital manga magazine also announced on Wednesday that the manga will enter its climax in the magazine's next issue on February 1.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and releases the manga in English physically and digitally. Digital manga service Azuki also publishes the manga digitally. Kodansha USA describes the story:

An ordinary girl, Yae, loses her home and job at age 29 and has nowhere to turn. But when she runs into a childhood friend, Takumi, he “proposes” she live with him in a high-rise condominium in the city, acting as his fake spouse … A tale of deceit … involving a handsome architect!

Tokina launched the manga on Ane Friend in September 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 13.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation, which premiered in July 2023.



Tokina launched the spinoff manga in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third volume physically in August 2023.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the spinoff manga digitally and describes the story:

Remi Nikitani is no shy violet—she's elegant, direct, and ambitious, with plans to take over her father's corporation. So she's not interested in marrying for business or political reasons. After all, why be saddled with someone she doesn't love when she can make her way to the top by herself? But when her father sets her up with Jun Arata, a young hotshot in his own right and someone who knows about the unrequited love Remi fostered for years, she's thrown for a loop. She rejects him, of course, but somehow he keeps finding his way back into her life. But is he interested in her? Or does he only want to take over her business and leave her in the dust? A sexy spinoff of Our Fake Marriage !