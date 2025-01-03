ZENSHU. Anime Reveals Same-Day English Dub, Cast

Image via Crunchyroll ©ZENSHU/MAPPA

The English cast includes:

Emily Fajardo is directing the dub , and Zach Bolton is producing. James Cheek is handling the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Sawyer Pfledderer is the engineer.

The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on Sunday at 11:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. EST), and then it will run on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January 2025 worldwide excluding Japan.

After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she's unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.

Mitsue Yamasaki , Kimiko Ueno , and MAPPA are credited with the original work. Yamasaki ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is directing the anime, and Ueno ( Carole & Tuesday , Astro Note ) is writing the scripts. Sumie Noro ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence director) is the assistant director. Yoshiteru Tsujino ( FLCL: Grunge ) is in charge of character concept art and environment concept art. Kayoko Ishikawa ( Sarazanmai ) is adapting those character designs for animation and is also the chief animation director. Shuuji Takahara , Kazuko Hayakawa , and Etsuko Sumimoto are also chief animation directors. Yukari Hashimoto ( Komi Can't Communicate , March comes in like a lion ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

BAND-MAID perform the anime's opening theme song "Zen," and Sou performs the ending theme song "Tada, Kimo no Mama de."

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)