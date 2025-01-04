My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Anime's Teaser Unveils October Debut

The television anime of Ghost Mikawa 's My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ( Tomodachi no Imōto ga Ore ni Dake Uzai ) light novel series debuted its teaser promotional video and teaser visual on Saturday. The teaser announces the anime's October premiere and previews the characters' voices.

Image via natalie.mu © 三河ごーすと・SBクリエイティブ／「いもウザ」製作委員会

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

If a girl teases you, that means she likes you!

Unfortunately, Akiteru knows from experience that isn't the case. Because every girl he interacts with shows him nothing but scorn, and he's not scored a single date from it! Luckily, he's more concerned with securing a spot for him and his game-development buddies at his uncle's business. But when his uncle throws him a condition that involves playing the part of his daughter's boyfriend, Akiteru has no choice but to take it.

What will his best friend's sister Iroha, who bullies him relentlessly, think of the news?

The cast members from the drama CD adaptation are returning to reprise their roles:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases ) is directing the anime at BLADE. Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Katsuyuki Sato ( My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex , Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- ) is designing the characters.

The first volume of the novels with illustrations by tomari debuted in April 2019, and SB Creative published the 10th volume on October 13, 2022. Hira Hiraoka is drawing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website, and Square Enix published the seventh volume on September 7.

Source: Comic Natalie