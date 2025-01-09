The Water Magician Isekai Novels Get TV Anime in July

TO Books revealed on Friday that Tadashi Kubō and Nokito 's The Water Magician ( Mizuzokusei no Mahōtsukai ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on TBS and other channels in July.

Image via The Water Magician anime's website © 久宝忠・TOブックス／水属性の魔法使い製作委員会

The cast includes:

Ayumu Murase as protagonist Ryō



Image via The Water Magician anime's website © 久宝忠・TOブックス／水属性の魔法使い製作委員会

Kazuki Ura as the adventuring swordsman Abel



Image via The Water Magician anime's website © 久宝忠・TOブックス／水属性の魔法使い製作委員会

Kaede Hondo as the elf adventurer Sera



Image via The Water Magician anime's website © 久宝忠・TOブックス／水属性の魔法使い製作委員会

Hideyuki Satake ( Delicious in Dungeon episode 1 &11 director, Deca-Dence episode 3 & 8 director) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland . Jun Kumagai ( Aquarion Logos , Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūka Kozutsumi is designing the characters. The anime specifically credits Bokutengō for creating a manga adaptation of the novel series.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Ryo is delighted to be reincarnated into the fantastical world of Phi, where he thinks he'll get to live a quiet life learning to use his newfound water magic. Going with the flow here, however, means something very different. Ryo is immediately pitted against the wild lands he winds up in and the slew of deadly monsters that call the remote subcontinent home. You'd think he'd forget about taking it easy when he's stuck fighting for his life, but lucky for Ryo, he's naturally optimistic, clever, and blessed with the hidden “Eternal Youth” trait. Twenty years pass in the blink of an eye, and each encounter along the way pushes him one step closer to the pinnacle of human magic. Little does he realize that's only the opening chapter of his tale. A fateful meeting soon thrusts Ryo to the forefront of history, forever changing the course of his life... Thus begins the adventures of the strongest water magician the world has ever seen—who also likes to do things at his own pace!

is releasing both the original novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Kubō serialized the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April to June 2020. TO Books published the first print volume of the story in March 2021, with illustrations by Nokito . TO Books published the novels' 11th novel volume in July 2024, and will publish the 12th volume on January 15.

Bokutengō launched a manga adaptation of the novels in TO Books ' Comic Corona manga website in September 2021. Taku also draws a separate manga adaptation of the story for children under TO Books ' TO Junior Bunko label. That manga published its third volume in November 2024, and will publish the fourth volume on February 1.