Chiikawa Pocket Smartphone Game Delayed From January to Summer

Developers to improve quality in title featuring item-collecting, costumes, mini-games

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Chiikawa Pocket smartphone game announced on Friday that the game has been delayed from January to this summer. The development team explained that it is delaying the game to improve its quality.

The game will include mini-games, costumes, and item collecting:

Nagano's original Chiikawa manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

The manga's anime premiered in April 2022, and it previously aired every Friday within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi , before it began airing twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning in April 2023. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE with English subtitles.

Child actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. Child actor Makoto Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020.