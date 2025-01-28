Nazuna Miki, Ayame Inada's Rōgai Level Manga Ends

Final chapter published on Tuesday

Image via Amazon Japan

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform announced on Monday that Nazuna Miki and Ayame Inada 's Rōgai Level manga will end with the final chapter on Wednesday.

The story follows beleaguered salaryman Kato, who is pushed into an oncoming train by his abusive boss. He awakens to find he has been reincarnated into a fantasy world as Cain, a man with the special ability to recognize elderly troublemakers with one look and assess their threat levels. He sets out to eliminate all the elderly troublemakers in this word.

Square Enix shipped the first compiled book volume on June 7.

Miki and Namoshiro Tanahashi launched the Died a Slave, Reborn a Noble: Becoming the Strongest With a Daughter Who's Older Than Me ( Tensei Shita Moto Dorei, Saikyō no Kizoku ni natte Toshiue no Musume to Sekai Saikyō o Mezashimasu ) manga on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in March 2021. The series ended with the 12th volume in June 2023.

Miki debuted the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ( Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu ) web novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and artist Subachi then launched series as a print light novel series in September 2017. Mawata 's manga adaptation debuted on Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " website in May 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both the light novel series and the manga adaptation. The series' anime adaptation premiered in July 2023.

