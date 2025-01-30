News
Seven Seas Licenses Breathless Time Traveler Novel, Werewolves Going Crazy Over Me Webtoon, 4 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: Cupid is Struck by Lightning, Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess's Heart and Body
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Breathless Time Traveler novel
Creator(s): Yuyuko Takemiya
Release Date: September 2025 (Airship imprint)
Summary:
Kannami Rara is addicted to social media and idolizes Ariana Grande—in other words, she's your typical modern college girl. Or, she was, anyway, until a traffic accident cuts her life short. But forget heaven or hell, Rara now finds herself stuck in a time loop, repeating her life up until that tragic day. She has another chance at her youth…and love with her boyfriend, Kengo. As time loops over and over, Rara finds herself scrambling to pull together the threads of her life. But can Rara prevent her death and create a world where she and Kengo can have a future together, or is she destined to repeat the past forever?
Title: Cupid is Struck by Lightning manga
Creator(s): Minta Suzumaru
Release Date: October 2025 (volume 1, Boys Love label)
Summary:
First-year high schooler Shingo is a one-man information network. For the right price (lunch, in most cases) he'll find out whatever you want to know about your crush, using his top-notch conversational skills and easy-going nature. But Shingo meets his match in the handsome yet terrifying second-year Ao, a boy whose gloomy presence doesn't hurt his popularity one bit. For some reason, Shingo gets tongue-tied around Ao, but when he uncovers a secret about the older boy—one that has nothing to do with the mysterious scar on his face—he notices his feelings starting to change…
Title: Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess's Heart and Body manga
Creator(s): Yū Kawasaki, soramoti, Yuu Tachibana, Bokutengō
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)
Summary:
The captivating Princess Alicia has summoned Shinohara Shinta to another world! Sounds like a dream come true, right? Think again! Beneath her enchanting façade, this princess is as cunning as they come, treating heroes like disposable pawns. But Shinta's newly awakened Hero Skills reveal her sinister plans. Now, with his life hanging by a thread, he must outwit the scheming princess and take control of his destiny… with a seductive twist!
Title: Werewolves Going Crazy Over Me webtoon
Creator(s): Manta Comics
Release Date: August 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
When Olivia stumbles upon a dangerously handsome man bleeding in an alley, she never expected her life to flip upside down. As a single mom dealing with her child's chronic illness, romance is the last thing on her mind—until she locks eyes with Damien. He's not just a CEO of a powerful pharmaceutical company, he's a werewolf battling his own demons. Desperate to suppress his primal urges, he has turned to an experimental drug. Horrific side-effects are plaguing Damien's life—until he catches Olivia's scent. She might just be the cure to his fading strength. But can he find her again after their chance encounter? And will she understand his desperate plight?
Title: Hope You're Happy, Lemon manga
Creator(s): Mizuki Kishikawa
Release Date: October 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Sunao Akiyoshi thought he'd left heartbreak behind after swearing off love in junior high. His first love, Lemon Nishikawa, shattered his trust by admitting to cheating on him with multiple guys. Now in university, Sunao is finally ready to try again, thanks to his crush on the sweet and down-to-earth Natsumi Kogahara from his film club. But just as he's about to take a chance on love, fate throws him a curveball: he runs into Lemon again, and one fateful night under a shooting star, he wakes up in her body!
Now stuck in the ultimate awkward situation, Sunao has to navigate Lemon's life—and his growing feelings for Natsumi—while figuring out how to switch back. To make matters worse, Lemon and Natsumi are roommates, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and shocking revelations. In this gender-bending, body-swap romcom, Sunao must face his past, survive his present, and somehow come out of it all with his heart intact.
Title: No God in Eden manga
Creator(s): Yuma Ichinose
Release Date: August 2025 (volume 1, Boys Love label)
Summary:
Shy, introverted Takai Shikito has spent most of his life with his head in a book. He's the complete opposite of his classmate, the handsome and charismatic Nishio Ririto, whom he's always admired. The two have little reason to speak to one another—until one day, when Takai notices an alluring scent coming from Nishio. Later, during gym class, a strange feverish heat suddenly overtakes Nishio, and he begs Takai to help him. But rather than take his classmate to the nurse's office, Takai finds himself alone with Nishio in a storage room, the heat in his own body almost unbearable. Little do these two know that they are about to become the world's first alpha and omega, witnesses to the birth of the omegaverse…
Source: Press releases