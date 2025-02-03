Fate/Zero Stage Musical Gets Sequel in September

The official website for Musical Fate/Zero , the stage musical adaptation of Gen Urobuchi 's Fate/Zero prequel light novel series, revealed on Sunday the sequel stage musical titled Musical Fate/Zero : A Hero of Justice , which will run in Tokyo in September.

Musical Fate/Zero : The Sword of Promised Victory

The sequel will feature returning cast and staff from the recently concludedstage play.

Hideyuki Nishimori ( Danganronpa , My Hero Academia , Persona 5 stage plays; Moriarty the Patriot , Romeo and the Black Brothers musicals) is again writing the screenplay, directing the musical, and is writing the lyrics. Urobuchi is also supervising the script. Go Sakabe is again composing the music, and Uran Hirosaki is again in charge of choreography.

Returning cast includes:

Hirofumi Araki as Kiritsugu Emiya

Yuuka Akino as Saber

Yuka Yamauchi as Irisviel von Einzbern

Minami Tsukui as Maiya Hisau

as Maiya Hisau Yūsuke Tōyama as Tokiomi Tohsaka

Haruki Kiyama as Archer

Ryo Kitazono as Kirei Kotomine

Junichi Ito as Kayneth El-Melloi Archibald

Teruma as Lancer

Kento as Kariya Matō

Raima Hiramatsu as Waver Velvet

Yūji Kishi as Rider

The Musical Fate/Zero : The Sword of Promised Victory ran in Tokyo from January 18-26, and in Osaka from January 31 to February 2.

Fate/Zero is a prequel novel series to Type-Moon 's Fate/stay night visual novel game, centering on the Fourth Holy Grail War and its cast of characters, the dramatic events of which lead directly to the Fifth Holy Grail War in Fate/stay night . The narrative mostly centers on Kiritsugu Emiya, a specialist "mage killer" assigned by a prominent mage family to be a competing Master in the Holy Grail War, as he is torn between his pragmatic utilitarianism, his love for his wife and daughter, and the sacrifices he must make to win.

Nitroplus writer Gen Urobuchi first collaborated with Type-Moon as a guest writer on the Fate/hollow ataraxia fan disc. Fate/Zero came after discussion with Type-Moon writer Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi , and was initially sold as a four-book dōjin work under Type-Moon from Comiket 71 to 73 (December 2006 to December 2007). Star Seas Company later offered the novels commercially in a six-book bunkoban edition in January to June 2011.

The novels later inspired both a television anime and a manga adaptation. The TV anime ran from October 2011 to June 2012, and was the first time that ufotable would produce an anime in Type-Moon 's Fate franchise , leading to later collaborations. The anime streamed on Neon Alley with an English dub , and the series streamed on Crunchyroll as it aired. Shinjirō launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2011, and ended it in May 2017. Dark Horse Comics licensed the manga in 2014.

Sources: Fate/Zero stage musical's website, Stage Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.