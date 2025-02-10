Battan's Soshite Heroine wa Inaku Natta Manga Listed to End in 4th Volume

Series debuted in 2021

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of Battan 's Soshite Heroine wa Inaku natta ( And Then There Were No Heroines ) manga as the final volume of the series. The volume ships on April 17.

The series is a story of sisterhood between the boyish dreamer Taeko and the fashionable, energetic older woman Tora, who bond over the greatest heartbreak of their lives.

The manga debuted on Torch web in March 2021, and it began reserialization on Web Comic Action in May 2024. Futabasha shipped the first volume last May, and the third volume on October 17.

Battan 's Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto ( Annoying and cunning sisters ) manga inspired a live-action television drama adaptation in October 2023.

Battan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in October 2023.

Battan 's Run Away With Me, Girl ( Kakeochi Girl ) manga launched in Kodansha 's now defunct Hatsu Kiss digital manga magazine in October 2018, and ended in February 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's first volume in English in December 2022, and the third and final volume in May 2023.



