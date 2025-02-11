The Brilliant Healer's Life in the Shadows Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Opening Song, April 3 TV Debut

Shochiku unveiled the main promotional video for the television anime of author Sakaku Hishikawa and illustrator Daburyu 's The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows ( Isshun de Chiryō Shiteita no ni Yakutatazu to Tsuihō Sareta Tensai Chiyushi, Yami Healer to Shite Tanoshiku Ikiru ) light novel series on Tuesday. The video unveils and previews the anime's opening theme song "Light Maker" by the rock band bokula., and also reveals more cast members and the anime's April 3 television premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yuki Nakashima as Krishna. The Vice-Commander of the Royal Guard, also known as “Iron Rose.” She performs her responsibilities with a will as strong as iron, making sure the slums remain safe.



Taku Yashiro as Zonde. Younger brother of Zophia, the leader of the lizardmen.



Masaaki Mizunaka as Aston. Leader of the party of adventurers that Zenos belonged to.



The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 3. The anime will also stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store .

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Sakaku Hishikawa - SB Creative Corp. /Yamihealer Partners

The anime stars:

Joe Yoshizaki ( Chiikawa , Kiyoneko ) is directing the anime at Makaria Inc. Taika Miyagi is the scriptwriter, and denpuougi and Yoshihiro Sawada are the character designers. Hiroshi Gouroku is the art director, and Harumi Fuuki is composing the music. Moe Kawada is the color designer, Kōhei Tanada is the director of photography, and Hiroto Morishita is the sound director.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series and Ten Jūnoichi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Life hasn't been kind to Zenos. He was born in the slums, and his dirt-poor background has denied him almost every opportunity. After an encounter with a healer, he throws himself into studying to become one and finally catches a break when an adventurer invites Zenos into his party. Zenos is thrilled—so thrilled, in fact, that he's willing to put up with his teammates treating him like garbage. They fail to appreciate his talents and ultimately kick him to the curb, claiming he's outlived his usefulness to them. Now bereft of money and out of options, Zenos decides to put his self-taught skills to use elsewhere and opens an underground clinic. Word quickly spreads about the brilliant healer working incredible magic in the city's shadowy underbelly. Even the royal palace is taking notice... Can Zenos buck the odds and carve out a life for himself in a world that's done nothing but spit in his face? And can he save the lives of the patients who wind up on his doorstep in the process?

Hishikawa began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website, and the GA Bunko imprint publishes the novels in print in Japan. SB Creative Corp. published the seventh novel volume on November 15. SB Creative Corp. also published the manga's fourth volume on November 15. The story also has a webtoon adaptation from GA Comic that launched last summer.

Source: Press release





