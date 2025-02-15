Fantasy Life i Switch Game Unveils May 21 Launch With Versions on PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC Also

Level-5 game once slated for 2023 before several delays

Level-5 revealed in a new trailer for the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game on Friday that the game will ship on May 21. The trailer also announced that the game will receive releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam , in addition to the previously announced Nintendo Switch release.

The game was initially slated for 2023, before getting a delay to last summer, and then it was scheduled to launch on October 10, before getting delayed indefinitely. It was previously slated for an April 2025 release.

The game takes place on Mysteria Island. As in the previous titles, players create their own avatars, and can battle, gather, and craft. Lives, which are the in-game professions, include paladin, woodcutter, and cook. Players can travel between the past and present to solve the mysteries of the island.

Nintendo released the first Fantasy Life Nintendo 3DS game in North America in October 2014. The game originally launched in Japan in 2012.

Level 5 first revealed Fantasy Life Online as Fantasy Life 2: Futatsu no Tsuki to Kamisama no Mura (Fantasy Life 2 Twin Moons and the Sacred Village) in 2015, and the company held a closed beta in July 2016. Level 5 then changed the title to Fantasy Life Online in October 2016, with a planned release in 2016. Level 5 then delayed the game several times before releasing the game in July 2018. Boltrend Games released the game worldwide in December 2021. The game ended service in Japan in December 2021. The game ended worldwide service in February 2023.