EVO Fighting Game Tournament Reveals Full Lineup for Las Vegas Event in August

Tekken 8 wins Best Game Release at inaugural EVO Awards

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament revealed at the inaugural EVO Awards on Saturday the full lineup for the EVO USA 2025 tournament in Las Vegas on August 1-3.

Introducing the full #Evo2025 lineup!



Registration is now open for this year's event taking place August 1-3, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Registration is now open for this year's event taking place August 1-3, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The games featured include:

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Mortal Kombat 1

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2: New Age of Heroes

The games included in the "new extended lineup" include:

Rivals of Aether II

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

The King of Fighters XV

BlazBlue: CentralFiction

Killer Instinct

Samurai Shodown

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Tekken 8 won Best Game Release at the awards on Saturday.

EVO Japan will be held in Tokyo on May 9-11 and EVO France will be happening in Nice, on October 10-12. The EVO fighting game tournament will also be held in Singapore in 2026.

The EVO Japan 2024 event was held at Ariake GYM-EX (Ariake Exhibition Center) in Tokyo on April 27-29. EVO USA 2024 was held on July 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

