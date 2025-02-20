Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen Broadway Musical Reveals Staff, Private Presentation for February 20-21

Duncan Sheik writes music/lyrics for play debuting at private presentation in New York

© Moyoco Anno, Shodensha

Bikachō Shinshi Kaikoroku

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Thursday that the American Broadway musical adaptation of's) manga is premiering at a private invite and industry-only presentation on Thursday and Friday at Gibney Dance in New York City.

Duncan Sheik ( Spring Awakening ) is writing the music and lyrics. Leah Nananko Winkler is writing the script. Or Matias is handling the music direction, conducting, and vocal and incidental music arrangement. Antonio Marion is the executive producer Producers Kenny Kurokawa and Takeshi Tanaka are producers. Nobu Matsukura, Shin Yamada, Yu Anne Ando, Ryohei Otani, and Yumi are associate producers.

The musical is also planned for a "worldwide release."

Tony Award-winning stage director and choreographer Rob Ashford ( Thoroughly Modern Millie , Curtains , Frozen ) is directing and choreographing the musical.

The original 2020 announcement credited Devin Keudell of Bespoke Theatricals as general manager and Izumi Takeuchi as producer.

Cork publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Beginning of the 20th century. Colette works in a brothel and entertains clients with "perverted" desires. She is leading a life without prospects. Her only happiness consists of the secret meetings with gigolo Leon, whom she feels helplessly attracted to. Even though he is visiting other women... "Perverts are people who have explored and put a shape to their desires. Just like a blind man using both hands to carefully trace the contours of a vase of flowers..." Who are these perverts Moyoco Anno brings to life in Paris, the city of flowers? This is the first new series by Moyoco Anno in eight years! After " Sakuran " and " Buffalo 5 Girls " comes another story about the strong lives of prostitutes.

Anno launched the manga in the magazine in 2013 in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine, and ended in March 2018. Shodensha released two volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll has also released the first 16 chapters of the series in English. The Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs honored the manga in the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2020.

Viz Media published Anno's Flowers and Bees manga in North America, Del Rey published her Sugar Sugar Rune manga, and Vertical published her Sakuran manga. Anno also designed characters for her husband Hideaki Anno 's Cutie Honey live-action film adaptation, which Bandai Entertainment released on DVD.

Source: Deadline (Greg Evans)