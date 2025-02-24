×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Reol Performs at Anime Boston 2025 as Musical Guest

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime Boston take places at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25

The staff of the Anime Boston convention announced on Saturday that Reol will attend the event as a musical guest.

Reol
Image via Reol's website
© Reol / YUGENYA

Reol has performed the opening theme song for Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga. The musician composed and performed the first ending theme song for the 2023 Rurouni Kenshin anime.

Four-member band Blue Encount will also attend the convention as a musical guest this year.

This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives