Reol Performs at Anime Boston 2025 as Musical Guest

take places at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25

The staff of the Anime Boston convention announced on Saturday that Reol will attend the event as a musical guest.

Image via Reol's website © Reol / YUGENYA

Reol has performed the opening theme song for Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga . The musician composed and performed the first ending theme song for the 2023 Rurouni Kenshin anime.

Four-member band Blue Encount will also attend the convention as a musical guest this year.

This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25.

Source: Press release