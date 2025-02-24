News
Reol Performs at Anime Boston 2025 as Musical Guest
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime Boston take places at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25
The staff of the Anime Boston convention announced on Saturday that Reol will attend the event as a musical guest.
Reol has performed the opening theme song for Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga. The musician composed and performed the first ending theme song for the 2023 Rurouni Kenshin anime.
Four-member band Blue Encount will also attend the convention as a musical guest this year.
