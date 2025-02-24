Satoshi Taninaka's Magokoro Scramble! Romantic Comedy Manga Ends on Thursday

Manga launched in October, has English release on

The 16th chapter of'smanga revealed last Thursday that the manga will end with its next chapter this coming Thursday.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Is this love natural instinct or fate? Koharu is born to a bloodline who can read people's minds. Although he told himself he would never open up to anyone besides his family, those plans are thrown off when he meets an eccentric girl by the name of Yuki. With their encounter, Koharu begins to fall deeper and deeper... into the pit of romance!

Taninaka launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2024. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 4, and will release the second volume on March 4.



Source: Shonen Jump+