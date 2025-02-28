Butt Detective TV Anime Gets New Episodes Starting on April 5

The staff for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime revealed on Friday that the anime will get new episodes starting on April 5. The new episodes will serve as a prequel to Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Star and Moon (Butt Detective the Movie: Star and Moon), the third anime film for the franchise.

The below visual for the new episodes features the titular Butt Detective at a cafe in the forest. The anime will focus on Butt Detective facing off against the international crime syndicate "Kaitō Academy" (Phantom Thief Academy).

Image via Butt Detective anime's website トロル・ポプラ社／おしりたんてい製作委員会

The film will open in Japan on March 20.

The film's story begins when Koala asks Butt Detective to find a missing relative who disappeared from an idol contest. The case takes Butt Detective to Stardust Island, the site of the contest, and also the home of the international criminal organization Phantom Thief Academy, headed by Phantom Thief G. Here, the organization advances its secret conspiracy, codenamed the Dark Age Plan. Butt Detective enters Stardust Island under the guise of an idol. At the same time, he joins forces with Phantom Thief U, who is out to steal back the valuable Moonlight Stone from Phantom Thief G. The story will also reveal more about Brown's past.

The first three episodes of the television anime premiered on NHK Educational in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The anime premiered 13 new episodes in April 2021.