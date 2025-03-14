Live-Action Gannibal 2nd Season's English-Subtitled Trailer Confirms March 19 Debut on Hulu

New season based on horror manga debuts with 1st 2 episodes on March 19

Hulu began streaming an English-subtitled trailer on Friday for the second live-action season adapting Masaaki Ninomiya 's Gannibal horror manga. The trailer confirms the series will debut in the U.S. on Hulu on March 19, the same day the series debuts in Japan on Disney+ . The debut on March 19 will have two episodes.

Image courtesy of Hulu

Hulu describes the new season:

After leaving audiences on a bloodcurdling cliff hanger, " Gannibal " returns, plunging viewers back into the terrifying world of Kuge-Village. Will police officer Daigo be able to escape and stop the cannibals responsible?

The first season's cast and staff are returning for the second season. Yuuya Yagira stars as protagonist Daigo Agawa. Show Kasamatsu plays the role of Keisuke Gotō, the next head of the Gotō family, which rules the village. Riho Yoshioka plays Yuki Agawa, Daigo's wife.

Yuri Tsunematsu will play the role of young Gin Gotō, a key character in the story.

Other new cast includes:

Shinzo Katayama is again directing the series, and Takamasa Ōe is writing the scripts. Teruhisa Yamamoto is the producer for the second season.

Disney+ streamed the first season of the live-action Gannibal series in December 2022, and it ran for seven episodes. According to entertainment news website Variety, Disney+ stated that the series is the most-watched locally produced original series on Disney+ Japan based on hours streamed. The series streams on Hulu in the U.S.

Ablaze is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In GANNIBAL , Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that “The people in this village are eating people.”

Ablaze launched a Kickstarter campaign in October 2023 for the Kickstarter exclusive limited-edition hardcover version of the manga in a complete 13-volume box set. The campaign reached its goal within hours of launching.

Ninomiya debuted the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in October 2018, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in February 2022.

Source: Email correspondence