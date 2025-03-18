Manga Adaptation of Harunadon's Kōkyū Shakki-den Light Novels Listed to End in 3rd Volume

Image via Amazon ©Sakumine, Harunadon, Taku Haruno, Square Enix

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of's(The Legend of the Shakuhime of the Harem ~I Took the Place of My Sister, and I Suddenly Became the Emperor and General's Favorite) manga as its final volume, which will ship on May 7. The manga is an adaptation of's light novel series of the same title.

The story centers on Ii-Ii, a lively, boyish village girl who lives with her adoptive parents. One day, her parents reveal to her that she has a twin sister. To find her long-lost sister, Ii-Ii begins a journey to the inner palace where her sister is said to be at, as a candidate to become the emperor's wife. When she gets into the inner palace, instead of becoming a court lady, she becomes a military officer, and somehow becomes a substitute for her sister. Before long, Ii-Ii catches the attention of the military general and the emperor.

Sakumine launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2023. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2023 and the second volume in August 2024.

Harunadon launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in 2021, and the first part ended in January 2022. Square Enix started publishing the novels with illustration by Taku Haruno in June 2022. The novels' third volume published in October 2023.

Harunadon 's Even a Replica Can Fall in Love ( Replica Datte, Koi o Suru or Even a Replica Falls in Love ) novel series is inspiring a television anime. The story won the grand prize in the 29th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2022. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint began publishing the novel series in February 2023, and it shipped the fourth volume in July 2024. Yen Press publishes the novel series in English.

Momose Hanada launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2023. Kadokawa 's BookWalker service releases the manga in English.



