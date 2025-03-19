Kakao Entertainment Launches 1st Story-Driven Webtoon for Kakao Friends Character

Still, Ryan follows Ryan's hidden past

Kakao Entertainment has released its latest webtoon, Still, Ryan, featuring the Kakao Friends character Ryan. This marks the first time Ryan's hidden past has been unveiled. The series is available on Kakao Page and KakaoWebtoon, accompanied by various special events to commemorate its launch.

Image via Kakao Entertainment © Kakao Entertianment

Still, Ryan follows the journey of Ryan, a lion born as the heir to the throne of Doongdoong Island. However, his lack of a mane creates a deep-seated insecurity. The webtoon details his struggles before eventually meeting his Kakao Friends companions, including Frodo, Neo, Tube, Apeach, Muzi, and Jay-G. The story begins with Ryan setting sail with his parents on a diplomatic mission for their kingdom. His father reassures him that traveling the world will help him grow a majestic mane. However, a sudden typhoon causes their ship to wreck, leaving Ryan as the sole survivor. Faced with a crossroads between protecting his homeland and seeking freedom, Ryan embarks on an emotional journey of self-discovery.

Unlike previous slice-of-life webtoons featuring Kakao Friends, this series marks the first official storyline-driven webtoon that builds on Ryan's universe.