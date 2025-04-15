Hiroyuki Etō Ends Magical Circle Guru-Guru 2 Manga in Next Volume

Image via Amazon ©Hiroyuki Etō, Square Enix

The endnotes in's 20th) manga volume announced on April 12 that the series will end in the next volume.

Etō launched the sequel of his Mahōjin Guru Guru manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in 2012.

Etō's original Mahōjin Guru-Guru fantasy comedy manga ran in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 1992 to 2003.

Etō debuted Buyūden Kita Kita , a spinoff about a comical dancing old man from the original manga, when Gangan Online launched in 2008. The series concluded in 2012.

Etō used his affection for early role-playing games to create the original gag parody manga. The adventures of Nike and Kukuri inspired a popular 1994-1995 television anime series, which in turn spawned a 1996 film and the 2000 television sequel Doki Doki Densetsu Mahōjin Guru Guru .

A new television anime adaptation of the original manga premiered in 2017. The new anime adaptation was not a sequel of previous anime or an adaptation of the Mahōjin Guru Guru 2 manga, but it started with the story of the manga's first chapter when Nike and Kukuri meet in Jimina Village.

