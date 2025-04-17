Cross Infinite World Licenses The Hired Heroine Wants the Villainess to Gloat, Welcome to Olivia's Magic Jewelers, More Novels

Also: Welcome to Monstrous Miss Sophie's Enchanted Salon of Healing

Cross Infinite World announced on Thursday that it has licensed four light novel series:

Image via Amazon © Fuyu Aoki 2024 Illustration / Bodax

I Want to Be a Saint, But I Can Only Use Attack Magic!

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Release Date: June 30 (digital), physical version at later dateSynopsis: “You're always alone.” From the bottom of her heart, Yuffie Abisus desperately wants to be a saint for one reason only—so no one will ever say those aggravating words to her again. Fortunately for her, she's been blessed with an extraordinary supply of mana despite being a commoner. Determined to succeed in her mission to become a saint and have everyone fawn over her, she enrolls in the Academy of Magic where she's sure to free herself from her gloomy life. However, Yuffie has a secret. For whatever reason, she can only use attack magic, which itself falls strictly in the domain of men. Meaning she's incapable of utilizing healing magic, women's magic. Maybe that's why she ends up being labeled a second-rate student and isolated from the rest of her cohort from day one.

So begins the tale of a girl who's a smidge socially inept, disheartened by her struggle to make even a single friend, and once more mired in the drudgery of a loner life. A girl who, in spite of the challenges she faces, pushes herself ever onward to achieving her goal of sainthood!



Image via Amazon © Sachi Konzome 2023 Illustration / Harenochihareta

Welcome to Monstrous Miss Sophie's Enchanted Salon of Healing

Title:Creators:(story), Harenochihareta (art)Release Date: May 31 (digital)Synopsis: Meet Sophie Olzon, the only daughter of a wealthy merchant family, cursed from birth with a mysterious skin condition. With her rough, bark-like appearance, Sophie has been cruelly nicknamed “The Monstrous Miss” by her peers and bullied relentlessly at school until she could bear no more. Forced into isolation, she retreats to her family estate and dedicates herself to mastering her peculiarly weak brand of magic that can only heal surface wounds.

One fateful day, when Sophie nearly succumbs to the weight of her condition, a forgotten truth hits her—she once lived a life as a single mother in modern-day Japan! With renewed purpose, the Monstrous Miss opens her heart and doors to those seeking her unique brand of healing.



Image via Amazon © Hanami Nishine 2025 Illustration / Rin Hagiwara

The Hired Heroine Wants the Villainess to Gloat

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Release Date: July 31 (digital), physical at later dateSynopsis: One day, a white cat who calls himself the messenger of a god comes to scout Nina Scaglione for a certain role. The prince, whose heart she's meant to capture only to be thrown aside by him, is obsessed with farming. The villainess, who's meant to gloat over the heroine's failure, is a seemingly perfect noble girl with hidden flaws—one of them being an inability to effectively carry out a plan. Once Nina takes on her role as heroine, she encounters another character: a handsome boy with silver-white hair.

Nina must work hard to make sure the villainess gets a satisfying triumph or she won't get her payment, but can she pull it off?



Image via Amazon © Rinrin Yuki 2023 Illustration / Suzaku

Welcome to Olivia's Magic Jewelers

Title:Creators: Rinrin Yuki (story), Suzaku (art)Release Date: May 31 (digital)Synopsis: After coming home one day after working herself ragged, Olivia finds her engagement called off by her fiancé. What's more, her adoptive sister claims Olivia's jewelry designs as her own while Olivia's adoptive family chases her out of her own home and store. Having lost everything, she tightly grips a letter of introduction her late father wrote and heads to the capital, all alone. There, she works hard and manages to start her own shop.

This is the story of a girl who hits rock bottom then climbs her way back to happiness through her own hard work, showing the people who took everything from her that she can't be kept down.



Source: Cross Infinite World