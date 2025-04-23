SkySet Entertainment to Release A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose Anime Special on BD With English Dub

Licensing and dubbing studio SkySet Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it will release a remastered edition of Osamu Tezuka 's 1983 A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose anime special on Blu-ray Disc with an English dub on June 14. Tezuka Productions confirmed with ANN that SkySet Entertainment has acquired the license to the anime. This is the anime's first release in North America and English dub .

Image courtesy of SkySet Entertainment © Tezuka Productions / SkySet Entertainment

The anime's English dub cast are:

Additional English dub cast include Bryan Massey , Bradley Gareth , and more.

The English dub staff are:

SkySet Entertainment describes the anime's story:

A powerful entity known as Death Mask hurls Kujukuri City, Japan, and Dallas, Texas, 10,000 years into the future, reshaping them into a ruthless battleground where only the strongest survive. Determined to shatter this tyrant's hold on time itself, Gai Tanbara ventures into the dystopian future. Along the way, he meets Emiya, a fierce warrior fighting to reclaim her city from the darkness. Together, they confront the horrors of a shattered world and the sinister forces threatening the fate of humanity!

The Blu-ray release will include English dub outtakes, English cast interviews, staff commentary, trailer videos, and pre-production sketches from Tezuka Productions .

The A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose anime special first aired in Japan on August 21, 1983, as part of the charity program 24-Hour Television: Love Saves the Earth . The anime is based on Tezuka's Prime Rose manga, that serialized in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1982 to 1983.

Tezuka was a prolific manga artist who drew numerous influential works, including Astro Boy , Jungle Emperor Leo , Black Jack , Princess Knight , Dororo , and Phoenix among many others. These works would go on to inspire following generations in manga storytelling and art, which would earn him the moniker "The God of Manga." Equally significant is his founding of the Mushi Production studio, where he would helm the production of anime adaptations of much of his manga, and other original productions. Perhaps most significant of these was Astro Boy , based on Tezuka's manga, which became Japan's first half-hour animated series. The show pioneered animation techniques and production methods that gave rise to the earliest aesthetics and styles of television anime.

Source: Press release