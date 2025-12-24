Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!? Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, Key Visual, Teaser

The staff for the TV anime of Norishiro-chan and Sakana Uozumi 's Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? ( Otaku ni Yasashii Gal wa inai!? ) manga revealed on Thursday the cast, staff, a key visual, and teaser trailer for the series.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The anime stars:



Shin Mita is directing the series at TMS Entertainment 's number 6 Studio. Kazuhiko Inukai ( Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star- , Bakugan Battle Planet ) is handling the series scripts. Rion Matsuda ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend , Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kō Satō is composing the music for the series.

The other staff members include:

Image via Amazon ©Norishiro-chan・Sakana Uozumi／Coamix, Yen Press

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the first volume on October 28. Yen Press describes the manga:

Meet Takuya Seo, an otaku who sits behind the popular gals in class, Ijichi and Amane. Since they're people from different “castes,” you wouldn't expect them to have much in common. But when their worlds collide over a borrowed eraser, Takuya slips up about his favorite anime, and Amane...is rather quick to correct him. She says she's not a fan, but her familiarity with the series suggests otherwise. Could she be...a fellow geek?!

Norishiro-chan and Uozumi launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in August 2021. Norishiro-chan writes the manga, and Uozumi draws the art. Coamix released the manga's 11th volume on October 20.

Norishiro-chan and Yukiji Setsuda 's Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime manga is also inspiring a television anime. The anime premiered on July 5, and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs under the title The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses . The manga debuted in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on December 8.