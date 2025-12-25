Front Mission 3: Remake Game Launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PC on January 30

Remake launched on Switch on June 26

Forever Entertainment revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday the Front Mission 3: Remake game will release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam , and GOG on January 30.

The above video describes the game:

FRONT MISSION 3: Remake is a tactical RPG set in a future where nations and corporations compete for dominance in a world shaped by powerful mechs called Wanzers. The game follows two diverging storylines based on an early choice made by the protagonist, Kazuki Takemura. Both narratives focus on a global conspiracy involving secret weapons, corporate greed, and nationalistic agendas.

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch on June 26. MegaPixel Studio developed the remake game.

The game is part of a series of remakes for the Front Mission mainline titles.

Front Mission 2: Remake launched for Steam , GOG, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in April 2024. The remake launched for Nintendo Switch in October 2023 after a delay.

Forever Entertainment released Front Mission 1st: Remake , the remake of the first Front Mission game, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , GOG, and the Epic Games Store in June 2023. Front Mission 1st: Remake launched for Switch in November 2022.

Square Enix 's Front Mission games are primarily tactical RPGs set in a near-future Earth, and centering on geopolitical brushfire wars and colonial struggles fought with high-tech mecha called "wanzers." The first game's story centers on a colonial border conflict between a pan-American coalition, and an Asian-Oceanian alliance, revolving around a fictional island in the Pacific.

Square Enix (fromerly Square) released the first Front Mission game for the Super Famicom in 1995. Front Mission 2 launched for the PlayStation in 1997.

Square Enix developed the Left Alive survival shooter game for the PlayStation 4 and PC, which shipped in 2019. The game is set in the Front Mission universe.