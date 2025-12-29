A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow Creator Makoto Hagino Launches New Manga

Nami Yori mo Odayaka de, Hoshi Yori mo Aoku manga debuts on January 27

The February issue of'smagazine announced last Friday that, pictured right) will debut a new manga titled(Calmer Than the Waves, Bluer Than the Stars) in the magazine's next issue on January 27. The story follows the changes between a teenage boy, his chlidhood friend, and his girlfriend.

Hagino launched the Madobe no Linoa ( Linoa by the Window ) manga in Kadokawa 's Aokishi magazine in August 2023. The manga was included as one of the five short stories in Hagino's Dokoka no Hoshi no Futari (A Pair of Stars Somewhere) short story collection. Hagino published the stories in Aokishi and Kadokawa published the short story collection in December 2022.

Hagino's A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow ( Nettaigyo ha Yuki ni Kogaeru ) manga launched in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2017, and ended in March 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in June 2021. Viz Media published the manga in English.

