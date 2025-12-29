Mechanical Marie+ Manga Ends

Sequel series debuted on April 24

Image via Amazon Japan © Aki Akimoto, Hakusensha

The February issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine published the final chapter of Aki Akimoto 's Kikaijikake no Marie + ( Mechanical Marie +), the sequel series to Mechanical Marie , on Wednesday. The second and final volume ships on March 5.

The series follows the [highlight the white text to read spoilers] maid-and-master couple on their honeymoon .

Yen Press licensed the first manga series, and describes its story:

He was a boy. She was a robot. Well…not really. In all actuality, Marie is completely, totally, 100 percent human, but because her strange new employer seemingly despises humans, the powers-that-be are paying a handsome sum for her to pretend she's the latest and greatest android while protecting said eccentric master from the seemingly endless attempts on his life. Which is fine, but they forgot to mention one tiny seemingly insignificant detail—this dude absolutely dotes on inanimate objects like Marie can't believe. She's not sure what will kill her first, the assassins or his affections…?

Akimoto launched the sequel series in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine on April 24. Hakusensha shipped the first compiled book volume on October 3.

Akimoto's first Kikaijikake no Marie ( Mechanical Marie ) manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which debuted on October 5. Akimoto first launched the manga as a one-shot in LaLa magazine in March 2020. The manga started its regular serialization in June 2020, and it ended in June 2023. Hakusensha published six volumes of the manga. Yen Press shipped the first volume on August 26 and will ship the second volume on February 24.

Akimoto ended the Mairimashita to Iwasetai (I Want You to Say You Lose) manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine on March 24. Akimoto launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in December 2023. Hakusensha shipped the third volume on October 3.