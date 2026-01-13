Girl Group Philosophy no Dance Announce End of Activities

Group end activities with a live concert on June 13

Image via Philosophy no Dance's X/Twitter account ©Philosophy no Dance

The official website of girl group Philosophy no Dance announced on Tuesday that the group will end their activities with a live concert at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA on June 13. The announcement stated that the members and staff have come to this conclusion after repeated discussions, following the group's milestone triple anniversary last year. The group celebrated its 10th anniversary since formation, fifth anniversary since their major debut, and third anniversary since their new lineup, in 2025.

Aside from the scheduled concert, the group will also release a greatest hits album on March 25, and will start a nationwide tour on April 19.

The group expressed their gratitude to all the fans and to all the people who have supported them in the last 10 years.

The group performed the opening theme song "Neppu wa Ruten-suru" for the 2023 anime Ayakashi Triangle . The group also performed the ending theme song for the Hula Fulla Dance original anime film, and anime series such as The Honor Student at Magic High School , the first season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles , and most recently There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...