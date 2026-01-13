Palworld Game Announces Launch of Official Card Game on July 30

Card game slated for simultaneous worldwide release in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese

The " Cardfight!! Vanguard 15th Anniversary: Bushiroad New Year Announcements 2026" event announced with a teaser promotional video on Monday that Pocketpair's Palworld game is getting an official trading card game that will launch on July 30.

The card game is planned for a simultaneous worldwide release on July 30 with two trial decks and a booster pack, and it will be available in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

In the two-player card game, players build and deploy teams of Pals, collect resources, and create structures to control the field and work towards victory. Each Pal features unique characteristics that support different strategies.

The card game will have pre-release demo sessions starting in spring at local game stores and conventions in Japan and international markets, starting at the Bushiroad Expo 2026 that will be held in Chicago. Additional demo sessions will be conducted at all Bushiroad Expo events starting in March, and a demo session will also be held at Card Game Festival 2026 in Tokyo this May. Organized play at local game stores and regional tournaments worldwide have also been confirmed for the card game. Regional qualifier tournaments will begin in fall, and qualified players will compete for the World Championship title at Card Game Festival 2027.

Image via IMDB © Pocketpair, Inc.

Pocketpair debuted its Palworld multiplayer survival game in January 2024 as a Steam Early Access game. The game reached 25 million users within a month of its release. Pocketpair will launch the game's first full release, version "1.0," this year, thus exiting its Steam Early Access status.

Pocketpair launched Palworld on PS5 in 68 countries and territories in September 2024, but Pocketpair later stated the game would not launch for PS5 in Japan on that same day. The game was eventually released in Japan for PS5 in October 2024.

The game launched for macOS in March 2025.

Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc. and its subsidiary Aniplex , along with Pocketpair, established a new joint venture named Palworld Entertainment in July 2024.

South Korean game developer Krafton announced in October 2024 that it signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair for the IP (intellectual property) to expand the game's IP to the mobile platform.

Pocketpair announced Palworld: Palfarm , a new "cozy farming life" spinoff game in September. The game will be available for PC via Steam in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

Pocketpair is currently involved in a patent infringement lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for a number of gameplay mechanics in the game. The company confirmed speculations that changes in the game with the release of Patch v0.3.11 in November 2024 and v0.5.5 were due to the ongoing litigation.

Source: Press release