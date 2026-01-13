News
Publisher TO Books to List on Tokyo Stock Exchange
posted on by Alex Mateo
The company aims to increase its capital to raise approximately 1.68 billion yen (about US$10.56 million). TO Books plans to use the funds for editors, producers, marketing, and sales.
TO Books was established in 2014 as a spin-off of the video, music, and publishing business T.O Entertainment.
TO Books has published numerous light novel series and manga such as Ascendance of a Bookworm, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation, I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic, The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, Sweet Reincarnation, Tearmoon Empire, Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!, Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim, The Water Magician, and Dance in the Vampire Bund: A.S.O.
TO Books launched the English version of its Corona EX manga website in April 2024 as a paid subscription service, featuring previous translations of its works from various English publishers, as well as works machine-translated through Google Translate, which the site admits may possibly contain errors.
Sources: TO Books, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)