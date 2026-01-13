Publisher TO Books to List on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Light novel/manga publisher to list on stock exchange on February 13

Image via TO Books, Inc. © TO Books

Japanese light novels and manga publisherannounced last Friday that it has receive approval to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, starting on February 13. The company is offering 486,700 shares of common stock both inside and outside of Japan. The company's Board of Directors will determine the shares' prices on February 4.

The company aims to increase its capital to raise approximately 1.68 billion yen (about US$10.56 million). TO Books plans to use the funds for editors, producers, marketing, and sales.

TO Books was established in 2014 as a spin-off of the video, music, and publishing business T.O Entertainment .

TO Books has published numerous light novel series and manga such as Ascendance of a Bookworm , The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation , I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic , The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash , Sorcerous Stabber Orphen , Sweet Reincarnation , Tearmoon Empire , Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! , Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim , The Water Magician , and Dance in the Vampire Bund: A.S.O.

TO Books launched the English version of its Corona EX manga website in April 2024 as a paid subscription service, featuring previous translations of its works from various English publishers, as well as works machine-translated through Google Translate, which the site admits may possibly contain errors.