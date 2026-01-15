Kaori Yuki Launches New Manga in Earl Cain Victorian Gothic Series on January 20

Image via Amazon © Kaori Yuki, Hakusensha, Viz Media

The 87th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana Yume Ai digital magazine is listing the launch of a new manga by Kaori Yuki in her Earl Cain/ Count Cain manga series. The issue will debut on January 20.

The manga centers on Cain C. Hargreaves, an earl in Victorian England. Now the patriarch of the aristocrat Hargreaves family, and heir of the family's fortunes and tragedy-wreathed history, Cain at 17 years old collects poisons and unravels mysteries. His past continually haunts and hounds him as he combats the secret society Delilah, which has connections to his family's tragedies and the incestuous past of his own birth.

The manga launched in Hakusensha 's Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazine in 1991, eventually transferring to the main Hana to Yume magazine, and ending its initial run in 1994. Hakusensha released five compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga had a sequel titled Godchild that ran in Hana to Yume from 2001 to 2003. Hakusensha released eight volumes for the manga.

Viz Media released both manga in English. Viz Media has also released Yuki's Angel Sanctuary , Fairy Cube and Grand Guignol Orchestra manga in English. Yen Press has also published Yuki's Demon from Afar and Alice in Murderland manga in English. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Yuki's Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost manga in English.

Yuki published the original Angel Sanctuary manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1994 to 2000, and the manga had 20 volumes. The manga inspired a three-episode original video anime project in 2000 that Central Park Media and later Media Blasters released in English.

Kaori Yuki 's Angel Sanctuary: Tokyo Chronos ( Tenshi Kinryouku: Tokyo Chronos ) manga launched on Hana Yume Ai in April 2022. The manga will end with its fifth volume on January 20.

Source: Amazon