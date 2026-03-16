Korean Web Novel, Webtoon Platform Blice to Shut Down

Service operated as serialization platform that allowed creators to upload, sell web novels, webtoons directly

Image via Blice's website © Blice

Korean web novel and webtoon platform Blice will end its service on June 30, according to a recent notice posted on the platform.

Blice, which launched in 2018, operated as a serialization platform that allowed creators to upload and sell web novels and webtoons directly. The service cited “unavoidable changes in the business environment” as the reason for its closure.

In the announcement, Blice apologized to users for the inconvenience and said it would work to ensure stable access and a smooth refund process until the shutdown date.

The platform will begin gradually winding down operations in the coming months. Cash recharges, new content uploads, and Select Pass subscription purchases will stop on April 1. Purchases and use of content tickets will no longer be available starting May 6.

Blice said refunds will be available for unused paid cash balances, excluding promotional event cash, as well as for purchased content bought within one year of the service closure date. Refund requests will be accepted until July 31.

Purchased content older than one year is not eligible for refunds under consumer protection guidelines. All works currently hosted on the platform will be deleted once the service ends, and creators have been advised to back up their materials before the shutdown.

Source: Blice's website