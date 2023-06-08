How would you rate episode 46 of

Golden Kamuy episode 46 is objectively a solid entry that is majorly elevated by my own personal bias. See, Tanigaki and Inkarmat are my favorite characters in the show. When they linked up, I was overjoyed. Since their relationship (and physical selves) have been put in danger, I have been worried sick. This entire episode involves them being in mortal peril; I was glued to my seat throughout.

Now, trying to put aside my own biases, there are two really excellent and very Golden Kamuy -y scenes that really stand out. The first is when Tanigaki sneaks in to see Inkarmat at the hospital (after the hilarious postcard encounter with the little kid outside), and they share a tender moment only for Tsukishima to return unexpectedly. The tension of Tsukishima's shadow lingering in the hallway, the shocking twists and brutal duel that end in tragic bloodshed followed by a chase scene—mwah, chef's kiss. This is precisely the sort of story beat that Golden Kamuy excels at.

The other terrific sequence is Inkarmat giving birth. More insight into the various birthing practices of the Ainu is such an interesting portion of the episode. Seeing the various tools, rituals, beliefs, etc.—albeit through the medium of anime—provokes a sense of fascinating wonder at what is unique to the Ainu's practices, and yet there is a powerful resonance that links all people when there is overlap. Even when the tools are different or the sense of the world that surrounds us has a particular texture, the concerns that bind us are universal and powerful. The birth of a new baby is fraught with danger and opportunity, hope and tension, endings and beginnings. The human experience is beautiful and brutal, often both at once.

There are some weaker points to the episode, though. The animation is not of poor quality but it is a bit stiff and flat throughout—definitely a “let's just get the job done” episode, but that's no great sin. I also have to admit that Koito, Tsukishima, and the drama surrounding Tsurumi/their motivations doesn't move the needle much for me. I really struggle to understand why his followers are so dedicated to begin with. “Well, I guess we just have to trust him” didn't strike me as all that compelling a revelation.

But Inkarmat and Tanigaki got their happy ending, so terrific episode in my opinion.

