Golden Kamuy episode 47 is one of the better one-off entries in the series that doesn't necessarily wow but turns into a strong performance regardless.

Golden Kamuy has a terrific episodic setup, though I don't know if I'd say I show up for the episodic content as much as the main plot. Noda set up the series in a way that it could, theoretically, keep going forever - or at least as long as is needed. The "there are a bunch of criminals out there, and each of them is one piece of the puzzle" hook makes for nearly limitless storytelling opportunities, both in variety and in number. I find the overarching plot and character stories to be the series' biggest strengths, but there's no question that these episodes are fun too.

This more episodic entry is a heck of a lot of fun, it must be said. Pirates with six shooters! Riverboat raids! Postal transport as a plot point! These are the wonderful bits of historical texture found in a 19th-century story that gives a great sense of time and place, while still managing to feel excitingly over the top despite the grounded elements.

There's also a lot of great reflective character work here. We get to explore Oosawa's character, someone who has completely given up on the primary quest to forge a new path of his own making. It's no longer about the missing gold or protecting the community, but rather about simple money to chase a different utopian vision - one where he isn't alone. It's heartwarming in its simplicity, and heartbreaking in how distant it seems. The painful lack of acceptance, such that you'd resort to force to achieve it... it's a haunting prospect. And what more can you ask of a one-off character than something to chew on after the credits roll?

