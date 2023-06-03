How would you rate episode 9 of

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 9 gets back to what I, personally, wanted to see from the series.

Here we have the bread-and-butter elements that make this series tick. Megumin and YunYun are traveling together, getting into hijinks, and fighting monsters. Silly adventuring fantasy heroes is very much The Vibe I'm looking for in my KONOSUBA and this episode delivers, so I'm quite pleased. It's funny to compare this to the opening because the opening very much sells this as a magical school series, and that's not a genre I'm particularly fond of. I'm certainly not a fan of whatever it was we've been doing for the last two episodes either. So at this point, we've come full circle and are right back into the honk-honk silly town adventuring that I am most comfortable in.

And boy does this episode have a lot of funny goofballery to enjoy. Here are the absurd character reactions, the big flashy explosions, the silly icky monsters, and the hilarious line deliveries that I have come to expect from KONOSUBA . Far and away my favorite parts have to do with Chomusuke. When Megumin fastball specials Chomusuke into the air and Hitomi Nabatame squeals I laughed way, way too hard. It shouldn't be so funny but the right delivery can make even the goofiest scene that much funnier. There's also the excellent moment when Chomusuke bites Arnes on the arm and Arnes drops her… I don't know why I chortled but chortled I did.

There is plenty of space for Megumin and YunYun interactions here too. Their awkward relationship continues its awkward development in a way that is very endearing. This is the space where I think the show is really at its best, just exploring these two in their funny exploits where they learn more about one another and themselves. I hope this is the norm from here on out.

