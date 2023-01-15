How would you rate episode 1047 of

One Piece episode 1047 is a solid entry in the ongoing Wano arc. It has no real overt negatives to mention, though it does suffer from following an absolute tour de force in 1046. So by comparison it seems less, which is not entirely fair, but it's also hard to avoid the fact that it's coming down from an obvious peak.

In terms of character focus, we get a fair amount of time with Franky and some of the Red Scabbards. I am of course a Franky fan, so I enjoyed the time we spent with him in this episode. And any time we get a bit of Franky and Nami interaction that's a rare treat as well – they have a brother/sister dynamic that's very fun to watch. All of the Straw Hats believe in Luffy, but I like Franky's blase attitude about not hearing any news, as it paints him as less prone to sudden shocks like Nami and Usopp often are.

The Akazaya Nine get a few moments of shine throughout the episode too. Dogstorm in particular gets to have a big moment fighting Jack, telling him off while getting to deliver an absolutely huge attack. It isn't often that you see a grim samurai dog man do a shoulder throw on a heavy metal elephant using the trunk for leverage, but that's One Piece baby. Raizo and Cat Viper get some quick scenes as well, though since they don't throw any elephants they aren't quite as exciting.

Lastly, I have to comment on the scene with Brook carrying Robin away from the flames. I just want to say that it should have been me, not him! it's great seeing these little Straw Hat interactions continue, even when one party doesn't know a conversation is happening. And Brook's cremation jokes were fun – can't complain about a good chuckle during all this.

