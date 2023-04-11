Despite my misgivings about the direction that Wano goes sometimes, I think One Piece episode 1057 is a great example of when the arc is at its best.
“Now Grant,” I hear you say, “I'm wise to your game.” What game? “This episode was full of Nico Robin content,” you continue. “About how important she is and how others would die to protect her and also there is a lot of her smiling.” All right, cards on the table—you got me there. A fair chunk of 1057 is thinly veiled Nico Robin propaganda, and I already have a significant bias toward her (though significant may not be a strong enough word). That said, I think it fits canonically for her to be such a valuable target for the World Government/CP-0 and this is also my review column so I'll be biased if I want to be.
There's also a significant amount of Sanji content, which should weigh negatively for me, but honestly, I think it's the stronger stuff from him. While I'm a bit head-scratchy about his criteria, I do think the fundamental premise of whether he is willing to use the monstrous technology his father created to achieve victory is a fascinating question for Sanji. It is probably the most compelling question surrounding Sanji in a long time, and it's nice having a bit of pathos in the mix for the ol' cook. The juxtaposition between him and Zoro and their shared ride-or-die objectives for Luffy is a good one too. Their essential dynamic as the wings of the pirate king has their fates entwined, and they would rather kill each other than stray from that path (also, the Zosan folks out there had to be losing it this entire episode).
And of course, the animation is gorgeous, well shot, and exciting. The Toei team has so consistently delivered in that regard it's almost a cliche to comment on it at this point but it is still true. Ultimately, what makes this episode so strong to me is that it focuses on the main cast of One Piece—the Straw Hats!—through the emotional beats and stories they still have to tell. As much as I love Oda's new characters, at the end of the day these are the cast members I care about.
If you've missed this underrated gem and you need a laugh, definitely make time to check it out.― John the Armadillo is back, along with those other guys in the show. Yes, it's the second season of The Vampire Dies in No Time, one of the most consistently funny gag anime of recent years. This is largely because it successfully combines several subgenres of comedy. It melds slapstick with wordplay an...
Kushida voiced The Hulk in Japanese dubs of Marvel animation, Gousuke Guden in The aquatope on white sand― Talent management agency Mausu Promotion announced last Friday that voice actor Yasumichi Kushida has passed away on April 1. He was 46. His family held a private funeral. Kushida voiced Marvel character The Hulk in numerous Japanese dubs of Western animated series, including Hulk and the Agent...
Nobuhiko Okamoto, Saori Hayami star in series― Shogakukan announced on Monday that Yū Saitō's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The anime will star Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama and Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura. The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin,...
Manga about wannabe magician, magical snowman launched in Shonen Jump on September 12― This year's 19th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Shinpei Watanabe's Ginka & Glüna manga. The manga's third volume will ship in June, and the fourth and final volume will ship in September. Watanabe launched the manga on September 12. Shueisha released the se...
Denis Lawson, Anjelica Huston, Steve Blum, Daniel Dae Kim, Anika Noni Rose, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, more star― The Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 convention debuted the official trailer for the Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 project on Monday. The project's convention panel also announced the voice casts for each of the shorts. The voice casts for the shorts are: "Sith" by El Guiri from Spain
The GAMERS retail store in Ikebukuro in Tokyo posted a picture of the cover of the fifth volume of Piroya's Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō (The Family Circumstances of the Imbalanced Witch) manga on Monday, which reveals that the manga's television anime will premiere this fall. The fifth volume will officially ship on Wednesday. Nana Mizuki stars in the anime as Viola, while Aoi Koga plays Alissa. T...
One panelist had to clean up a shot of the Ghost Devil's hands in Chainsaw Man in just two days while having bronchitis and fearing she might have COVID. She ended up drawing around 350 hands in total.― Have you ever wanted to work in anime without having to move to Japan? This goal is more achievable than you might think — as the growing demand for anime overwhelms the Japanese production pipeline...
Caitlin Moore finds little to write home about after watching AYAKA, an anime about a boy who returns to his native island where superpowers are commonplace.― At Sakura-Con 2023, Crunchyroll screened several premieres. Although most of them were of current premieres or movies set to be released shortly, one was the first episode of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds, a TV anime scheduled to air in ...
Even if Miss Nagatoro has lost a lot of its hard-top edge, it can still hit a bullseye of a punchline and temper it with an understanding of hormonal teenage mating rituals.― The first season of Don't Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro was a surprise in several ways. The depiction of fetish bullying was impressive in its craftsmanship, if not emotionally repelling. Beyond portraying particular pornographic m...
Also: Dead Mount Death Play, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2, A Galaxy Next Door, Summoned to Another World for a Second Time, Birdie Wing Season 2, Mashle, Magical Destroyers, Otaku Elf, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2, Dr. Stone, Yuri Is My Job!, Konosuba, and more!
Hisashi Kagawa has had a decades-spanning career; at Sakura-Con he reminisced on his role as Chief Animation Director for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.― This year, Sakura-Con welcomed Hisashi Kagawa among its Guests of Honor. Kagawa has had a decades-spanning career, including as a key animator, animation director, and character designer for several Toei Animation franchises, such as Pretty C...
International interest in anime has never been higher, but the production committee system and small government funding windows are a roadblock.― With anime growing ever more popular with a global audience, more and more international companies have become interested in working with Japanese companies on their latest projects. This isn't a new phenomenon; Ghost in the Shell was an international co-p...
Did you know that it took two years alone to develop the facial animation technology in Trigun Stampede? Plus other fascinating details from Orange's panel at Sakura-Con!― Without a doubt, the Trigun Stampede panel was one of the most-attended at Sakura-Con. The line stretched around the walls of the top floor of the convention center, with dozens of props of Wolfwood's Punisher leaned up against t...
It's a cosplay-palooza at Anime Boston. Everyone showed up, from Tumblr's Sexiest Man (runner-up) to OG Jet Black from Cowboy Bebop!― It's a cosplay-palooza at Anime Boston. Everyone showed up, from Tumblr's Sexiest Man (runner-up) to OG Jet Black from Cowboy Bebop! IMG img_3567.png
IMG img_3568.png
IMG img_3571.png
IMG img_3572.png
IMG img_3574.png
IMG img_3575.png
IMG img_3576.png
IMG img_3577.pn...
The First Slam Dunk is everything a megafan of the franchise could dream of. Those who can't name the Shōhoku High School starting lineup by heart may leave the theater quietly satisfied while wondering what all the fuss was about.― If I were to summarize my thoughts on The First Slam Dunk in a single word, it would be 'bizarre.' The choices made when adapting this film to the big screen turn a film...
Shiu Yoshijima, an illustrator and manga artist who specializes in drawing cute yet edgy “poisonous” women, so we had to ask her the age-old question: marry, f---, or kill?― Anime Boston's one Japanese guest this year was Shiu Yoshijima, an illustrator and manga artist who specializes in drawing cute yet edgy “poisonous” women, typically incorporating fantasy elements into her work. Yoshijima parti...
Oshi no Ko's premiere at Anime Boston was 90-minutes of shocking twists.― In an introduction video before the American premiere of the first 90-minute episode of Oshi no Ko at Anime Boston, members of the creative team discussed their reactions to first reading the manga. They describe the series as “shocking” and “controversial,” something they wanted to look away from but couldn't. Based on the m...
Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories is a bit deceptive in its title. What we actually get is, for lack of a better phrase, weirder than that. Melon Journey is far more irreverent and yet bizarrely touching, all at once.― Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories is a bit deceptive in its title. With a title like that, players expect a much more emotional journey about reminiscing on their past and maybe e...
As a treat for ANN readers, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Oshi No Ko Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners.― As a treat for ANN readers, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Oshi No Ko Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners. For over 15 years, Yen Press has published some of the greatest works of manga, manhwa, light novels, and original graphic novels. Now, we're excited to showcase that talent of this ma...