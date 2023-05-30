One Piece 1063 is one of those all-too-tragic instances where a perfectly normal episode of television has to follow a one-of-a-kind tour de force of animation.
So, no, it's not 1062 or 1061. This is not a generation-defining episode that pushes the limits of what we should expect from weekly animated programming for children. One Piece 1062 is, however, a totally fine episode of One Piece, and that's fun too.
The center mass of the episode revolves around Usopp. For one thing, seeing Kinemon, Kiku, and Izo again after so long made me go, "Oh yeah, these characters, I kinda forgot they were in this for a minute." Such is Wano, I suppose. But it was good light-hearted fun with Kinemon reassembling himself and Usopp being truly flabbergasted by it. It was great seeing Usopp find his resolve again and is itself one of my favorite aspects of his character. In a crew with monsters like Luffy, Zoro, and Robin who can achieve unimaginable levels of power and go toe-to-toe with living legends, there's powerful heroism in seeing Usopp take on generic beast pirate goons. He does have skill and capability, but it's on a smaller scale. The stakes are also higher for him, even in the average encounter. When he overcomes his natural inclination towards self-preservation to protect others, it's great stuff.
Also, the entire Izo sequence cracked me up. He's a very cool character, and it's amazing how far you can go with a character concept that is just "Hey, glammed up dude with pistols." I got a big belly laugh out of him blasting away enemies on full auto. Like, we're not even pretending these are matchlock pistols anymore; he's dual-wielding SMGs at this point. Izo dumps clips even when there aren't clips to dump, truly an icon.
