Episode 1085 of One Piece finally brings the final curtain call for the Wano arc.
It's a bittersweet ending to a long-running arc as well as long-standing themes. Momonosuke spends a lot of the episode angry and flustered only to finally see Luffy off and break down into uncontrolled sobs. This is partly because he is still a child at heart, a little boy who is in over his head as the newly anointed shogun of Wano and struggling to adapt to changes in status and physical form. But this would be a tough parting for anyone if we're being honest!
Even though I've never really been Momo's biggest fan, the fact of the matter is that he and Kinemon have been a part of the crew for a long time. The samurai duo joined the crew back in Punk Hazard (!) and have been traveling with Luffy for longer than a few of the Straw Hat pirates.
I will miss Kinemon's unique brand of goofballery the most. But from one wife guy to another, I'm glad he is back home with his beloved and all is right with Wano once again.
The framing device for this episode was fitting as well. Given that the entire arc has been framed around theatrical pacing, it makes sense that the final word and final beats are delivered to an audience full of Wano's people. They get to shudder at every twist and cheer at every victory while the heroes are immortalized outside in traditional paintings. My favorite bit of poetic justice was Hiyori getting to call out Orochi's charcoal nature as he exploded into cindery bits. Good for her, and good for the people - they are free at last.
As are the Straw Hats, who are off to their next adventure - the first in many years!
