How would you rate episode 11 of

The Ancient Magus' Bride (TV 2) ?

©2022 Kore Yamazaki/MAG GARDEN - Mahoyome Partners

Portentous is the word of the day here, and not just because Chise takes a class on divination runes in this episode. It's been obvious for ages that something is rotten in the underbelly of the College, of England, and throughout the episode we see those shadows bracing to pounce. The question, though, is just who they're aiming for.

Though I do want to talk about that rune class for a moment. Partially that's because I spent way too much time learning the Elder Futhark to let its inclusion slip by without comment, but also for how it highlights one particular rune: Thurisaz. Like most runes of this nature, there are a lot of different meanings associated with it, but the one AMB chooses to hone in on is its Anglo-Saxon translation as “Thorn” and it's obvious to see why. Elias is already tied heavily to thorns and briars, and at first glance, the teacher's line about Thurisaz offering protection that is less-than-preferable to humans seems to be a cheeky reference to Bonehead's actions last season.

However, I think that meaning runs a little deeper, portending Chise's burgeoning powers and the dangers she'll be facing ahead. Thurisaz is also broadly connected to violent protection – not just guarding against attacks from others, but actively destroying one's enemies. Coupled with the advice Hazel gives her, it seems like the forces of the universe are sending our heroine a message about what lies ahead for her. The world of magic is a dangerous, unfair place, and she won't always be able to simply shield herself against the forces that come after her – or more pressingly, her friends. They are actors at work who are threatening the other students, and merely putting herself in the way won't stop forces that aren't targeting her, specifically. There's a future coming where Chise will need to guard with a bramble of thorns, or even purposefully drive their sharp edges into the flesh of her opponent to keep them at bay – and she must be ready to stomach the consequences.

It's possible I'm reading too much into a simple bit of magical trivia, but so much else in this episode is ominous foreshadowing that I can't help but see doom around every corner. That goes especially for when our heroes oh-so-casually walk right into a magical dungeon without so much as a signed permission slip. Maybe being raised by sorcerers has dulled these kids' sense of self-preservation, but I feel like somebody should raise some questions when a mysterious hooded figure invites them into an underground tower that he, straight-up admits is full of dangerous items, creatures, and people. Perhaps I'm just naturally suspicious of anyone Philomela hangs out with, but still, at least one of these kids should understand magical stranger danger.

Outside of the dark portents, this winds up being one of the most lighthearted episodes of the season, thanks to the return of the other students. An unsettled Lucy asking to pet Zoe's snakes (no, not like that!), admitting that she needs something comforting to cuddle in lieu of her spiders, is an incredibly sweet moment. Watching Zoe blush through the whole experience because actually, petting snakes is “like that” for Gorgons makes it both sweet and hilarious. I'm also just tickled pink that, despite Lucy's best tsun-tsun attempts, she has a whole group of friends who are ready to help her out – whether she wants it or not. Even Philomela gets a nice moment where she works up the courage to ask Chise for a new sachet of that potpourri. Speaking of, do not get me started on the subtext around Chise and Philomela constantly connecting via scent, I may never stop.

Of course, all that cuteness is partially set up for the downturn we're likely due in next week's season finale, and that leaves me in an awkward place with this season. Quite a lot has happened across the show so far, and I've enjoyed just having these characters and this world back, yet so much of the material so far feels like set-up and foreshadowing that it's hard to know what to expect next week. I hope that we get an announcement for a second cour of this season – especially after the long wait for this one – but it's anyone's guess right now.

Rating:

The Ancient Magus' Bride is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.