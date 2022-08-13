How would you rate episode 6 of

The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ?

Episode 6 of The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting delivers on the same charm that prior episodes have provided. However, interspersed throughout the sugary-sweet slice-of-life moments are more meaningful observations and connections that culminate in a much more resonant theme than the flashes of sentimentality we've had before.

Interestingly, Kirishima is not the most important fixture this week. Sure, he's present in a lot of scenes and there is an engaging B-plot about him learning to cook thanks to Kanami. We learn more about his early life with his mother and what gift-giving really means. We also get into another conversation with his old college friend and get more insight into the contrast between the Kirishima of before and the current Kirishima post-Yaeka. While both of these sections are good, they are still largely reiterating emotional beats that we already have seen. That doesn't make them ineffective mind you, but it does leave them overshadowed by the other half of the episode.

Instead, Yaeka and Kazuhiko get the real standout moments of the episode. What's interesting is that they get to develop new and interesting emotional connections with Sara and her father, who are brand new characters to both the cast and the audience. Sara and her father are immigrants to Japan, and their status as outsiders with a sort of sweet obliviousness to the situation allows them to literally and figuratively get past the walls that Kazuhiko has built as part of his empire. With no pretense or understanding that they are essentially ingratiating themselves with a mob, Sara and her father are able to catch the Sakuragis' flat-footed in the best possible sense. They take fun photos, make fast friends, and join in for Yaeka's birthday celebration – all areas where others are either frightened off or part of the organization. There's an unguarded authenticity to these events that is very refreshing for the cast and for us as viewers. There are no expectations here, just genuine friendship and kindness.

As Sara's father states, “I didn't even realize you had a cherry tree back here.” It's a sign that behind the walls and rough business-like exterior, there is something beautiful growing in secret – but it doesn't have to be that way.

Rating:



The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting

<prev Episode 4 Episodes 1-3 Episode 5 Episode 6